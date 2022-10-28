Four Teens Killed In Car Crash After Reportedly Performing Viral TikTok Trend ‘The Kia Challenge’

An investigation continues to unfold the details of a deadly tragedy.

Four teenagers are dead after they were involved in a car crash on the Kensington Expressway Monday morning in Buffalo, New York.

According to the New York Post, the four teens, identified as Marcus Webster, 19; Swazine Swindle, 17; Kevin Payne, 16; and Ahjanae Harper, 14.

Buffalo police said the wrecked vehicle, identified as a Kia, was reported stolen on Sunday night. Officials believe the teens stole the car to allegedly participate in a TikTok trend known as ‘The Kia Challenge,’ where viewers are shown how to hot-wire the South Korean automobile with a screwdriver and USB cable.

“Five of the six occupants, all but the driver, were ejected,” WIVB reported.

According to the outlet, the 16-year-old driver of the stolen vehicle, whose name has not been released, was treated at Erie County Medical Center and is one of two survivors. The driver has been charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and criminal possession of stolen property, the outlet reports.

Police have released him from custody as he awaits a scheduled court date today, Friday, Oct. 28.

The other survivor, a 14-year-old girl, was hospitalized in intensive care but was later released.

Harper, who would have been celebrating her 15th birthday, recently welcomed a baby girl, and her family has launched a GoFundMe to raise $15,000.

“She was a young mother,” a local said about her in a TikTok video. “She definitely spent a lot of time with her daughter.”

Swindle’s sister, Nashira Anderson, shared that her brother enjoyed playing basketball and goofing around.

Loved ones will remember Webster, who was balancing a job along with his schooling as a hard worker.

“We certainly send our deepest condolences and sympathies to all the families, and everyone impacted by this unfortunate and horrific tragedy,” the Buffalo Public School District stated.

According to WGRZ, Kia released a statement on Thursday addressing the incident.