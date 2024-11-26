Health and Wellness by BLACK ENTERPRISE Editors Meet The Woman Building A Network Of Black Nurses Revolutionizing Business And Healthcare Black Nurse Entrepreneurs (BNE), founded by visionary nurse entrepreneur Alvionna Brewster, MSN-Ed, RN, in 2015, has recently grown its dynamic community to more than 23,000 African American nurses while providing a safe space for innovation, collaboration, and the pursuit of business success.







Black Nurse Entrepreneurs (BNE), founded by visionary nurse entrepreneur Alvionna Brewster, MSN-Ed, RN, in 2015, has recently grown its dynamic community to more than 23,000 African American nurses while providing a safe space for innovation, collaboration, and the pursuit of business success. This vibrant network continues to stand as a testament to the power of collective ambition and impact within the Black community.

“BNE is more than a community—it’s a transformative experience,” said Brewster. Over the past nine years, Black Nurse Entrepreneurs have redefined what it means to be a nurse, empowering professionals to achieve financial freedom, transform healthcare delivery, and build generational wealth. Some of our proudest moments happened during the pandemic. Our nurses built businesses that dramatically expanded access to critical services, leading to a significant reduction in mortality rates.”

Transformational Impact on the Black Community

Through its initiatives, BNE has unlocked professional autonomy and financial independence for thousands of Black nurses, resulting in a lasting impact on families and communities. By fostering entrepreneurship, BNE enables members to create affordable solutions, deliver better culturally competent care, and improve health outcomes worldwide.

Key accomplishments include helping members launch 6-, 7-, and even 8-figure businesses that challenge traditional healthcare delivery models. This has led to better access to healthcare and decreased morbidity and mortality rates, particularly among underserved populations.

Upcoming Events and Initiatives

As BNE continues to expand its reach, it is set to relaunch in-person events to foster deeper connections within the community. Additionally, the organization recently rolled out a robust coaching program to equip Black nurses with the tools and strategies to succeed in their entrepreneurial endeavors.

“These milestones are just the beginning,” Brewster added. “We are determined to continue pushing boundaries, building wealth, challenging paradigms, and creating opportunities that reflect our values, protect our communities, and inspire the next generation of leaders.”

For more information about Black Nurse Entrepreneurs, visit BlackNurseEntrepreneurs.org.

This news was first reported by Blacknews.com.

