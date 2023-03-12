Bun B’s Trill Burgers Will Now Be Available At Clutch City’s Shell Energy Stadium

Bun B is having a phenomenal week. Not only did the Texas native get his UGK poncho back, but the ‘Trill OG’ laned a new deal with Major League Soccer’s Houston Dynamo for his Trill Burgers company.

According to Houston Dynamo FC, Bun B’s Trill Burgers is one of ten Houston restaurants, in collaboration with chef Hugo Ortega, that will now be offered at Clutch City’s Shell Energy Stadium.

“The Club is ecstatic to offer such a diverse array of flavors throughout the venue this year,” Club chief operating officer, Jessica O’Neill said to Houston Dynamo. “We are counting down the days until we open the doors of Shell Energy Stadium and showcase a revamped food experience that will feel more authentic to Houston.”

Ortega added: “I am excited to be a part of the wonderful enhancements at Shell Energy Stadium that will bring these Houston-inspired flavors to the venue as we cheer on our hometown team,” says Ortega. “I have played soccer most of my life and I know the feeling of scoring a goal and putting a team together. We are so honored to be part of the Club and have the incredible opportunity to enhance the fan experience as a team for our guests.”

Bun B created Trill Burgers in 2021. He began selling burgers at pop-ups and festivals around Houston. The likes of Jadakiss and Fat Joe have praised Trill Burger. Good Morning America gave Trill Burger the coveted “Ultimate Burger Spot.” Last year, Bun found a comfy home for Trill Burgers in the Montrose section of Houston.

“It’s been a long time coming, not just for us, but for anybody that’s had a Trill Burger or wanted a Trill Burger and couldn’t get one,” Bun B said in a statement. “We’ve been working hard to find the right location to make it as easily accessible to as many people as possible. I think we found that location, and we can’t wait to open these doors to the city of Houston and eventually the world.”

​​Trill Burgers are made with 44 Farms beef, a splash of Trill sauce, onions, and pickles.