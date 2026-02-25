News by Mitti Hicks Burkina Faso and Ghana Seal Seven Key Deals To Boost Security, Trade In West Africa Central to the discussions was security and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism in the region.







Ghana and Burkina Faso have signed seven key agreements that aim to strengthen trade, security, and cross-border cooperation along one of West Africa’s most strategic commercial routes.

According to Africa Business Insider, leaders from both countries secured the agreements during the latest session of the Permanent Joint Commission Cooperation (PJCC) in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso. The trade agreements end a six-year hiatus for the two countries.

Central to the discussions was security and the fight against terrorism and violent extremism. On Feb. 14, a terrorist attack in Burkina Faso killed seven Ghanaian traders and injured several others. As the Anadolu Agency reports, cross-border commerce between northern Ghana and Burkina Faso is an important route for food supply and is vital to traders and their livelihoods. As Burkina Faso experiences worsening violence from insurgent groups like al-Qaeda and ISIS (Daesh), neighboring countries are concerned about potential spillover.

Ahead of the talks, Ghana’s Foreign Minister, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, visited victims of the Feb. 14 terrorist attack in Titao at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra.

Both countries agreed to design and adopt a new security framework that aims to neutralize the growing threats of terrorism and violent extremism in the region.

What To Know About The Other Deals Between Burkina Faso and Ghana

In addition to security, the seven agreements focus on agricultural trade, border management, counterterrorism, disaster prevention, driver’s licenses, and more. One agreement aims to protect youth and regional security in a joint “no drug zone.” The agreement targets illicit cultivation, manufacture, and trafficking of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances.

Leaders from both sides also established a new partnership in disaster management to enhance preparedness and response mechanisms, particularly in addressing the perennial spillage from the Bagré Dam in Burkina Faso. According to Ghana Web, controlled spillages from the dam have caused severe flooding in communities across northern Ghana, destroying farms and displacing residents.

Leaders said the new cooperation mechanism would improve disaster preparedness and coordinated response.

RELATED CONTENT: Minding Our Own Business: How Garveyism Imagined Pan-African Identity