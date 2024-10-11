Facial Scars Of Third-Degree Burn Victim Healed By Using Placenta

Third-degree burns are being healed using placenta. The use of placenta in medicine is not new, but the results of Mary Townsend’s placenta treatment are impressive. The most common form of regenerative methods for burns is skin grafting. Townsend’s team opted to utilize a technique from the past: placenta-derived grafting.

The American Academy of Ophthalmology says a placenta-derived graft “can reduce pain and inflammation, heal burns, prevent the formation of scar tissue and adhesion around surgical sites and even restore vision,”

While some moms opt to take their placenta home after childbirth, others surrender their placenta to the hospital, where it will become medical waste.

Statistically, “half a million Americans seek medical care for accidental burns each year. First-degree burns, and most second-degree burns, heal with at-home treatments. Third-degree burns can be life-threatening and require specialized medical care,” according to the Cleveland Clinic.

First- and second-degree burns only affect the first (epidermis) and second layer (dermis) of the skin, respectively. Treatment consists of topical ointments, gauze, and cool compresses. Sometimes, antibiotics are prescribed to stave off infection. The need for advanced healing is unnecessary at this stage.

Third-degree burns, however, can be life-threatening. These burns cause damage to the epidermis, dermis, underlying fat, and nerve endings. The depth of the damage does not allow the skin to heal in a normal fashion. Skin will become leathery and discolored.

The method for treating life-threatening burns, such as skin grafting, is painful and yields less than satisfactory results. Skin grafting requires a layer of epidermis to be removed from a healthy part of the body and transplanted to the burned area. The area in which the healthy skin was removed will heal normally as it is only taken from the surface of the body.

If the patient has no viable areas of skin to harvest, the Cleveland Clinic states: “A graft can come from a deceased donor or a human-made (artificial) source, but these will eventually need to be replaced by the person’s own skin.”

After grafting, the affected area may have a better appearance but will still be disfigured and discolored.

The introduction of placenta grafting expands treatment options for patients. According to The New York Times, the technique was first explored in the 70s and 80s. It was abandoned during the AIDS epidemic due to concerns about blood contamination. Townsend’s successful procedure shows the potential of placenta grafting.

Hopefully, researchers begin to explore the abandoned research and techniques.

