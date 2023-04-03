Burna Boy To Make History As First Nigerian Artist to Headline A U.S. Stadium

As Burna Boy continues to heat up the music scene, the Afrobeats giant is set to make history as the first Nigerian artist to headline a U.S. stadium.

On July 8, Burna Boy will headline NYC’s Citi Field and will become the first Nigerian artist to do so, Billboard reports. The concert will serve as a US stop as part of his Love, Damini world tour and will be a special one as it falls on the one-year anniversary of Burna’s “Love, Damini” album.

The album proved to be a huge success producing chart-topping hits like “Last Last” and “Kilometre” and earning Burna Boy a 2023 Grammy nomination for Best Global Music Album. With guest features from artists like Ladysmith Black Mambazo, J Hus, Vict0ny, Popcaan, Blxst, Kehlani, Ed Sheeran, J Balvin, and Khalid, there are a number of surprise celebrity appearances that could be made throughout the world tour.

Other tour stops include shows at Paris La Defense, London Stadium, and Gelre Dome in Amsterdam. His Citi Field show isn’t the first time Burna Boy has made history with a headlining set.

Last year, the “Destiny” singer became the first Nigerian artist to headline NYC’s famed Madison Square Garden for his “Burna Boy Presents One Night in Space” concert. For the Citi Field show, pre-sale tickets go on sale Tuesday, April 4 at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale of tickets begins on Friday, April 7 at 10 a.m.

US fans recently got to see Burna Boy hit the stage at J Cole’s Dreamville Music Festival in Raleigh, N.C over the weekend. Later this month, he’s returning to Coachella before headlining Afro Nation Miami in May.

Burna’s return to Coachella comes after he called out the famed festival in 2019 for making his name “so small” on the promotional flyer, CNN reports.

“I don’t appreciate the way my name is written so small on your bill,” he wrote on Instagram at the time.

“I am an AFRICAN GIANT and will not be reduced to whatever that tiny writing means. Fix things quick please.