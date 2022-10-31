 Parent Throws Bleach In 72-year-old NC School Bus Driver's Face Leaving Chemical Burns

Education News

Parent Throws Bleach In 72-year-old NC School Bus Driver’s Face Leaving Chemical Burns — Victim Speaks Out

11
Screenshot via YouTube/WSOC-TV9

A North Carolina school bus driver spoke out after she was attacked and left with chemical burns from a parent who allegedly threw bleach in her face.

According to WBTV, the district said the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on bus 1701.

The unidentified 72-year-old bus driver for Winterfield Elementary School was allegedly approached by the parent just after 7:30 a.m. that morning near the 4600 block of Central Avenue.

Screenshot via YouTube/WSOC-TV News

“I am concerned for my safety; I truly am,” she told ABC 15 News.

ABC 15 News reported that police identified the parent as 30-year-old Regina Fields. The encounter reportedly happened as the students boarded the bus during the victim’s morning route.

“She just ran up to the bus in her bathrobe, and the last kid was getting on the bus, and that’s when she threw the Clorox,” the victim said.

“All over my face, my clothes, the bus, all over the bus, I don’t think any got on the last kid that was getting on,” she said.

Reportedly, the bus driver is recovering from the attack from nearly two weeks ago.

“My face,” she said. “My eyes. I have constant drops in my eyes. The burning. My face.”

According to the outlet, the bus driver, who has been operating the bus for two years, was back at work only days after the incident.

“I gotta work. I have no one to take care of me, so I’ve got to work, and I’m prayed up; God’s taking care of me,” she said.

“It’s so many parents that need this bus to transport their children, a.m. or p.m., and it’s really hard for them,” she added.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg school officials said the incident follows a trend they have observed during the first three months of the school year.

“We have seen [an] uptick in parents that have approached the driver, and in most cases, it’s to confront another student,” said Adam Johnson, the executive director of Transportation with CMS.

According to WCNC, police said the woman was arrested and charged with assault of a school employee. The nine students on the bus have been transported to another bus since the incident.


×