Parent Throws Bleach In 72-year-old NC School Bus Driver's Face Leaving Chemical Burns

A North Carolina school bus driver spoke out after she was attacked and left with chemical burns from a parent who allegedly threw bleach in her face.

According to WBTV, the district said the incident happened on Tuesday, Oct. 18, on bus 1701.

The unidentified 72-year-old bus driver for Winterfield Elementary School was allegedly approached by the parent just after 7:30 a.m. that morning near the 4600 block of Central Avenue.

“I am concerned for my safety; I truly am,” she told ABC 15 News.

ABC 15 News reported that police identified the parent as 30-year-old Regina Fields. The encounter reportedly happened as the students boarded the bus during the victim’s morning route.

“She just ran up to the bus in her bathrobe, and the last kid was getting on the bus, and that’s when she threw the Clorox,” the victim said.

“All over my face, my clothes, the bus, all over the bus, I don’t think any got on the last kid that was getting on,” she said.

Reportedly, the bus driver is recovering from the attack from nearly two weeks ago.

“My face,” she said. “My eyes. I have constant drops in my eyes. The burning. My face.”

According to the outlet, the bus driver, who has been operating the bus for two years, was back at work only days after the incident.