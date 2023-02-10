Busta Rhymes Acts as Trevor Noah’s Hypeman as the Comedian Recites the Lyrics to ‘Party Is Goin’ On Over Here’

When someone says they are a fan, there are ways to prove it. This year’s Grammy Awards host, South African comedian Trevor Noah, provided proof to another artist named Trevor, although he’s better known as former Leaders of the New School group member, Busta Rhymes.

In an Instagram post, Noah approached the Long Island-bred rapper shouting to him the hook to one of his more popular songs, “Busta, what it is right now!”

As the two embraced and stared to talk, an excited Noah acknowledged Busta aka Trevor (Tahiem) Smith’s Grammy performance. Busta performed as part of the collective of rappers who were celebrating the 50th anniversary of hip-hop at the awards show. Some of the other rappers featured in that performance included Missy Elliott, Queen Latifah, De La Soul, Salt-N-Pepa, Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five, Method Man, KRS-One, Ice-T, LL Cool J, Rakim, and many others.

Busta performed a song, “Party Is Goin’ On Over Here,” from his album, Extinction Level Event: The Final World Front, which was released in 1998.

Noah told Busta that he was amazing and Busta revealed to Noah that they both have the same name.

As Noah remembered that they are both named Trevor, he confessed that he never knew that but found out, pre-internet that Busta’s real name was Trevor. He then said Busta’s full name in front of him. Typically, most rappers don’t allow other people to call them by their real names, but Busta repeated his full name to acknowledge that the comedian was correct.

After offering to fill in for Busta Rhymes’ sidekick, the infamous Spiff Star, Noah started to recite some lyrics from Busta verbatim, as Busta rocked along with him. As Noah got into the mode of a performing artist, he recited the lyrics as Busta joined in. As they both said the lyrics, Busta took on the role of hypeman to Noah, as if the comedian was the main act on stage!

“Flipmode is the greatest!!! 🔥 #grammys”