Buy This Refurbished MacBook Air For Only $250

Apple has long rewarded its loyal customers with durable, long-lasting products that hold their value long after the initial purchase has been made. More than that, the world-renown tech company has established a reputation for keeping those products up to date with robust updates that breathe fresh air into many devices.

For all of the benefits that accompany owning Apple products, they’re not known for being the cheapest products on the market. The steep cost has deterred many from purchasing some of Apple’s popular products.

Thankfully, you don’t have to break the bank to buy this Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air 128GB. For a limited time, you can purchase it for $250. That’s a savings of 79% from its MSRP ($1,199).

This computer is graded a “B”, which means it may have light scuffing on the bevel/case or light scratches/dents on the body.

This 2015 model is powered by an Intel Core i5, 1.6GHz processor. Users will enjoy enhanced processing power on games, apps and browsers, thanks to faster performance. Flash storage space of 128GB SSD is more than enough to store your many files. It also ships with 4GB of RAM.

While its internals are impressive, there’s no denying the sleek look of this Apple product.

The 1440×900-resolution display sparkles when showing video, photos, or when on FaceTime with family and friends. There’s a 720p FaceTime HD camera, and the Intel HD graphics 6000 card offers stunning visuals.

Watch this video.

This MacBookAir has Bluetooth 4.0 and WiFi connectivity, and it only weighs three pounds, so you can tote it around without hardly noticing it. This laptop also ships with a Magsafe charger.

Joining Apple’s long list of satisfied MacBook users doesn’t have to come at such a steep price. Buy this high-powered, refurbished 2015 MacBook Air today at its discounted price while it’s still available. Your pockets will thank you.

Prices subject to change.