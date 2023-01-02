buyblackart—Harlem Fine Arts Show Announces 15th Anniversary

Harlem Fine Arts Show (HFAS) will celebrate their 15th year of being the largest traveling arts show featuring Artists from the African Diaspora.

This show will feature up to 100 artists of African, Caribbean, and Black descent over a monumental three-day cultural experience and festival at the end of Black History Month, 2023, in New York City, according to a press release.

The 15th Anniversary Celebration: Celebrating Art and Culture in America is inspired by the Harlem Renaissance; the 2023 curator for the three-day experience will be Debra Vanderburg Spencer, the award-winning and museum-trained Curator and Art Historian who has worked with: U.S. Congress, Architect of the Capitol, National Endowment for the Arts, William J. Clinton Foundation and The Romanian Cultural Institute in Bucharest, Romania. Ms. Spencer has guided numerous art initiatives for institutions such as Harlem’s 125th Street Improvement District, New York Foundation for the Arts and the Harlem Arts Alliance. She holds a graduate degree from Harvard University.

HFAS provides a platform for African Diasporic Artists and American Visual Artists to exhibit and sell their works. The weekend will salute esteemed illustrator Brenda Joysmith all weekend. This three-day event serves as an economic platform for the multi-cultural, general market, and arts communities to empower and increase market share in numerous regions throughout the United States and around the world. For the first time, the Harlem Fine Arts Show will take place in Midtown Manhattan at The Glass House, 660 12th Avenue (between 49th & 50th), New York City.

The 15th Anniversary Celebration will take place in an expansive new venue, opening up endless possibilities for HFAS as we look to intensify our efforts toward amplifying the voices of Artists from the African Diaspora to a global audience. Remaining true to our community, we will be sourcing as many vendors, caterers, and activations as possible from Harlem-based businesses, restaurants, and cultural centers.

“HFAS prides itself on a sole tenet: creating economic empowerment, educational opportunities, and professional recognition for the artists in our shows. These artists have been forced to make hard pivots in how they showcase and sell their work in the new-normal of a Post-COVID-19 economy. However, the poignancy of their individual works is more important now than ever. This work, created by African Diaspora, will tell the story of this unprecedented moment in history: the choices we made in this moment of historical change, and most importantly: how we felt,” says Dion Clarke, Founder, Harlem Fine Arts Show.

Harlem Fine Arts Show 15th Anniversary highlights include:

Friday, February 24 | 10am – 1pm

Community Day – HFAS will invite community members including: NYC students, seniors and other community based organizations to preview the art show for FREE. The early program will include select panel discussions and other special engagements. The community members will be the first to see 2022 cavalcade of participating contemporary, fine and visual arts including from:

Artists: Frank Frazier, Dr. Myrah Brown Green, Anthony Lucas, Woodrow Nash, Andrew Nichols, Dane Tilghman and more to announce.

Galleries: Band of Vices, LLC, E&S Gallery, Inc., Soweto Fine Art Gallery, Waterkolours Fine Art Gallery and more to announce.

Friday, February 24 | 6 – 10pm

Red Dot VIP Opening Night – HFAS will host a VIP reception for art collectors, media, corporate sponsors, and NYC notables – elected officials, celebrities and more for a red-carpet evening including a cocktail reception with live music performances hosted by NYC television personality to preview and purchase art during the evening.

The VIP evening will be a ticketed event that will benefit four special organizations – Harlem Arts Alliance, Touch: The Black Breast Cancer Alliance, The Links, and Tau Omega – NYC Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

Saturday, February 25 | 10am – 5pm

General admission

Sunday, February 26 | 10am – 6pm

General admission

Harlem Fine Arts Show 2023: The 15th Anniversary Celebration: Celebrating Art and Culture in America

General admission tickets (single day pass) $35

General admission tickets (two-day pass) $50

Red Dot Opening Night VIP Ticket, $100

Tickets on sale at now: www.harlemfineartsshow.org.