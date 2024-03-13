Women by Stacy Jackson Black Women Film Network To Honor Class Of 2024 During 9th Annual Summit The BWFN Summit will recognize its 2024 honorees in celebration this year's theme, "Standing on Business: How Creatives Get the Bag."









Black Women Film Network (BWFN) announced its 2024 honorees as the organization gears up to celebrate its ninth annual BWFN Summit on March 23, 2024, in Atlanta.

The organization will celebrate its Class of 2024 during the Summit Awards Luncheon and announce scholarship recipients, who will receive up to $1,000 to support their film and TV careers.

This year’s honorees include writer, producer, and actress Lena Waithe (TrailblazHER Award); CEO and producer Mona Scott-Young (RainmakHER Award); creator and showrunner Raamla Mohamed (StorytellHER Award); actress Gail Bean (Black Woman Rising Award); and senior creative film executive Amber Rasberry (PowerbrokHER Award).

This year’s theme, “Standing on Business: How Creatives Get the Bag,” reflects a push for equity in the entertainment industry. “We are delighted to once again present our annual BWFN Summit, thanks in part to generous support from NBCU Launch, Amazon, Aspire TV+, and Cvent,” BWFN Board Chairwoman Chiquita Lockley stated in a press release. “From the picket lines to major press moments, we’ve heard strong voices like Gina Prince-Bythewood, Taraji P. Henson, Keke Palmer, and Issa Rae consistently address the need for equity for Black women across the spectrum of the entertainment industry.”

The Summit offers several networking opportunities, workshops, and panel sessions spotlighting various aspects of the industry and employment resources, such as the Amazing Stories Foundation PA program. “With support from Fulton Films, our Summit focuses on leveling the playing field for entry and advancement within the industry for Black women,” Lockley added.

The BWFN Short Film Festival, a platform amplifying the talents of emerging and established Black women filmmakers, will also be presented in conjunction with the Summit. “This year, we have realigned our BWFN Short Film Festival with the BWFN Summit for the first time since the pandemic,” Lockley said. As Black women continue to make strides in the industry, BWFN will remain at the forefront through the BWFN Summit, the BWFN Short Film Festival, custom programming in-person and socially like the BWFN Mixer and BWFN Reel Rundown.”

Now in its 27th year, the trailblazing nonprofit organization, established in 1997, inspires and empowers Black women daily through programming and a strong social media presence, serving as an important platform for representation and growth in the industry.

To register for the 2024 summit, hosted at Atlanta’s Loudermilk Conference Center, visit the BWFN website.

RELATED CONTENT: Ava DuVernay Sponsors Free Tickets For 16-Year-Olds To Watch New Film ‘Origin’