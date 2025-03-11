News by Sharelle Burt Byron Allen Scores NYC’s Priciest Real Estate Deal In 2025 By Selling Condo For $82.5M Allen is a collector of luxury homes, with several properties in California, including a $100 million estate in Malibu purchased in 2022.







Media guru Byron Allen is leaving Manhattan’s Billionaire’s Row after his condo sold for $82.5M — making the sale one of NYC’s priciest in 2025 so far, the New York Post reports.

In an off-market deal, the lavish five-bedroom, seven-bathroom residence overlooking Central Park originally sold for $75 million in 2023. The sale puts Allen in the realm of pricey deals, just shy of hedge fund billionaire Ken Griffin, who in 2019 sold a property in the same building, known as the country’s most expensive condo tower, for close to $238 million.

Inside, real estate fans will find two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the primary suite alone. The rest of the property has three more bedrooms, a gourmet kitchen, a grand dining room, a living area, a wine room, a private library, and two balconies.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the founder of one of the country’s largest privately held media companies, Allen Media Group, is a collector of luxury homes. He has several properties in California, including a $100 million estate in Malibu purchased in 2022 and another in Beverly Hills. Allen once sold a home in Aspen, Colorado, for more than double what he paid for it, at $60 million. However, Allen isn’t leaving NYC too far behind.

He owns a smaller apartment near the condo he purchased in 2019 for $26.75 million.

The deal is one of the latest from some of the world’s wealthiest, including Brooklyn Nets owner Joseph Tsai, who has made the skyscraper a place to call home. The building was designed by Robert A.M. Stern Architects, covered in Alabama Silver Shadow limestone, and holds many lavish amenities.

The condo’s new owners are listed as an LLC with ties to a family-run investment firm, Huizenga Holdings, founded by the late business guru, H. Wayne Huizenga.

Known as one of America’s most profound Black businessmen—and one of over a dozen Black billionaires—Allen has made headlines in ways outside of real estate. At the end of 2024, Allen accused fast food giant McDonald’s of discriminating against Black media outlets. The two companies are set to go to trial over allegations of civil rights law violations, claiming McDonald’s placed Allen’s media networks in lower advertising tiers, with the Black audience being the typically reserved target.

The Weather Channel owner believes there is “overwhelming evidence” of discrimination by McDonald’s.

RELATED CONTENT: Byron Allen Makes $3.5 Billion Bid For Paramount Global’s BET And VH1