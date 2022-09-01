Byron Allen’s HBCU GO Announces ‘The HBCU GO Sports Kickoff Show’

Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group (AMG) free-streaming digital platform, HBCU GO — the leading media provider for the nation’s 107 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) will launch its inaugural football season with an event special featuring the nation’s top Gridiron NFL and Black College Football Hall of Famers and HBCU Alums.

The “The HBCU GO Sports Kickoff Show” is not your average game day program. This star-studded special offers fans an exclusive look at the cultural engagement that can only be experienced at an HBCU football game. The pre-season show will air live on Saturday, Sept. 3 at 12 noon/ET on the AMG platforms HBCU GO, theGrio television network, theGrio Streaming App, Sports.TV, Local Now, and on broadcast television stations throughout the U.S.

Led by legendary HBCU sports analyst Charlie Neal, with color commentary by Jon Kelley and sideline reporting by Ashley Holder, the HBCU GO sportscasters will provide insight about the nation’s HBCU conferences, the Black College Football Hall of Fame and authentic, thought- provoking analysis of the competition on the field. The all-star team will offer viewers a taste of what they can expect every Saturday this fall from the action-packed Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) and the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (CIAA) football schedule.

This three-hour football preview special will showcase the college marching bands, provide player profiles, game highlights, exclusive interviews and cameos from NFL and HBCU alumni and icons including: Pro Football Hall of Fame member and Jackson State University head coach, Deion Sanders, Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, Doug Williams, NFL legend and current Executive Vice President, Troy Vincent, NFL Players Association Communications and Brand Manager Carl Francis, film and television producer, Will Packer, Emmy and NAACP award-winning film and television producer, Tracey Edmonds, actress, Keisha Knight Pulliam, and many more.

“The HBCU GO Sports Kickoff Show is another great milestone for America’s Historically Black Colleges and Universities,” said Byron Allen, founder/chairman/CEO of Allen Media Group.

“We at Allen Media Group are one-thousand percent committed to building the HBCU sports conferences into great American franchises.”

“The HBCU GO Sports Kickoff Show” will be broadcast live from the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio – also home to the Black College Football Hall of Fame.