Black Republican Byron Donald's Slams NAACP Travel Advisory

Byron Donalds (R-FL) had a few things to say regarding the NAACP’s recent Florida travel advisory.

The Black Republican congressman appeared on Fox’s The Ingraham Angle to express how “dumb” he thinks the advisory is. “I don’t even know what they’re talking about,” Donalds told host Laura Ingraham. “I think they’re more mad because they don’t really have a voice per se through the legislature. The governor is not listening to them.”

Donalds says the advisory “makes no sense” as Black people are thriving in the state, opening businesses, and more.

Earlier this week, the NAACP issued the advisory accusing the state of being “openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals.” “Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color,” the advisory states.”

During the sit down with Donalds, Ingraham played a clip of a CNN interview featuring Ft. Lauderdale NAACP chapter President Marsha Ellison, saying that the advisory is a “political move” since Gov. Ron DeSantis is allegedly running for President of the United States. “Why doesn’t she leave then? Why doesn’t she leave if it’s so awesome?” Ingraham asked. She continued saying that all Democrats offer is “pot, despair, and the country is racist.”

In response, Donalds claimed the Democrats know they are “already losing Black men.” “Black men are looking at what’s going on under Joe Biden and the Democrats and they are basically saying this is enough, we’re out,” the Congressman said. “The economy is squeezing Black families more than most families.”

Donald’s comments seemed to be inadvertently backed up by Black travel groups. Some claim the advisory is bad for Black businesses and feel there is another way to take a stand against DeSantis’ policies.