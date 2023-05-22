NAACP Issues Advisory To Deter Black People From Traveling To Florida

The NAACP is warning Black people to stay away from the Sunshine State.

CNN reports the historic advocacy group released a statement issuing a travel advisory in response to Governor Ron DeSantis’ deliberate attempt to erase Africa-American history and DEI initiatives in schools.

“Florida is openly hostile toward African Americans, people of color and LGBTQ+ individuals,” the NAACP said. “Before traveling to Florida, please understand that the state of Florida devalues and marginalizes the contributions of, and the challenges faced by African Americans and other communities of color.”

The advisory has been in the works for months as the Hillsborough County Chapter of the organization met with other NAACP members back in March and agreed to work with the national office on this advisory, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously covered.

NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson says DeSantis’ antics conflict with the ideals that the group was founded upon.

“Let me be clear – failing to teach an accurate representation of the horrors and inequalities that Black Americans have faced and continue to face is a disservice to students and a dereliction of duty to all,” Johnson said.

Since winning the governor seat, the controversial Republican politician has focused heavily on social issues. Last year, the state made headlines and continues to do so after DeSantis signed the “Stop WOKE Act” into legislation, putting restrictions on how race and gender are discussed in classrooms, NBC News reported.

Under his administration, several areas of “concern” have been recommended for curriculum removal including Black Queer Studies, Movement for Black Lives, Black Feminist Literary Thought, The Reparations Movement and Black Struggle in the 21st Century. Books by Bell Hooks, Angela Davis and other Black authors have also been banned.

This isn’t the first travel advisory set by the NAACP in concern for African-Americans. In 2017, an advisory went against the state of Missouri due to “race, gender and color based crimes.”

