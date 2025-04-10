Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Caitlin Clark Says Black Women Of The WNBA ‘Deserve All The Credit’ Caitlin Clark is celebrating the Black women who served as trailblazers within the WNBA.







Caitlin Clark is acknowledging her white “privilege” within the WNBA while also honoring the Black women who have helped shape the league into what it is today.

The Indiana Fever star spoke candidly during a deep dive with veteran late-night host David Letterman on his Netflix series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction. Clark highlighted the Black pioneers of the WNBA who inspired her as she grew up watching them.

“I definitely have privilege,” Clark said. “I’m obviously white, but I think I’m somebody who grew up a huge fan of this league. I grew up watching this league, going to games, supporting this league. So I know where this league comes from—a lot of Black women that grew up making this league what it is.”

From WNBA fan to player, Clark is now a leader in the league, championing the Black women who paved the way as trailblazers in the still-growing sport. It’s a “responsibility” she doesn’t take lightly.

“That’s kind of the shoulders that we stand on. So I think that was something I’m very aware of and something I’m very thankful for,” she said. “And they deserve all the credit, and the more we can give credit to them, the better. I’m very aware of that, and I know that, and I think there is responsibility in acknowledging that.”

Debates have surrounded Clark during her first year in the WNBA, with right-wing extremists fiercely defending her while criticizing her Black counterparts. At the same time, Black fans and critics argue that the fanfare surrounding Clark is a result of her white privilege.

In 2024, Clark was named Time‘s Athlete of the Year, sparking further discussions about whether she deserved the title and if her recognition overshadowed the achievements of Black women in the league. In her Time profile, Clark acknowledged her white privilege, just as she did in her recent interview with Letterman.

“I want to say I’ve earned every single thing, but as a white person, there is privilege,” Clark said. “A lot of those players in the league that have been really good have been Black players. This league has kind of been built on them.”

