California Man Suspected of Being a Serial Killer Charged with Seven Counts of Murder

A suspected serial killer was charged with another murder earlier this week in California.

According to Fox News, the Stockton Police Department has charged 43-year-old Wesley Brownlee with a seventh murder and labeled him a serial killer. He is suspected of killing seven men and also injuring a homeless woman. The crimes have allegedly been a rash of random attacks in California since April 2021.

The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office has filed an amended complaint against Brownlee while adding more charges. The suspect, who is already in custody, has been charged with the following crimes:

An additional count of violating PC 187 (A) for the murder of victim Juan Alexander Vasquez , from the jurisdiction of Alameda County

, from the jurisdiction of Alameda County An additional count of violating PC 187 (A) for the murder of victim Mervin Harmon , from the jurisdiction of Alameda County

, from the jurisdiction of Alameda County An additional count of violating PC 187 (A) for the murder of victim Paul Yaw , in San Joaquin County

, in San Joaquin County An additional count of violating PC 187 (A) for the murder of victim Salvador Debudey Jr., in San Joaquin County

Jr., in San Joaquin County An additional count of violating PC 664/187 (A) attempted murder of Natasha LaTour, in San Joaquin County

District Attorney of San Joaquin County Tori Verber Salazar released a statement regarding the recent charges.

“The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office continues to collaborate with our local law enforcement agencies to ensure justice for these victims,” said Salazar. “We would like to thank the community for their support and law enforcement for their diligent investigation and apprehension of the suspect.”

Earlier this year, Salazar announced charges against Brownlee when the Stockton Police Department initially arrested him. Brownlee allegedly jumped on his victims in parks and sidewalks during night hours. The motive for his attacks is still unknown.

The random attacks started on April 10, 2021, in Oakland. Police have stated that all of the shootings appeared related due to ballistic evidence and surveillance video. The lone victim to survive, LaTour told police officers that nothing was said between her and Brownlee when she was confronted.

In an interview with 209 Times, she said, “There were no words exchanged. Didn’t come any closer. Didn’t say anything. Just started shooting. I saw, I saw flashes.”

Brownlee is scheduled to return to court on Jan. 3, 2023, for further arraignment.