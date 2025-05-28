Politics by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman California Republicans Hopeful For Kamala Harris’ Governor Run To Boost Funding, Spotlight On Race The California GOP hopes to boost recognition and funding for their party's future in the state.







California Republicans are hopeful that Kamala Harris will throw her hat into the race for Governor.



The state’s GOP hopes that Harris’ entry would boost funding and energize donors on their side. Their chances of winning the highest office in California remain slim, especially given the state’s status as a Democratic stronghold. However, the effort would still put a greater spotlight on GOP leaders on the rise.

However, the former presidential candidate has yet to make a formal announcement on whether she’s taking on a new office. Despite this, state politicos are already preparing for Harris to be the Democratic choice. With this, California Republicans are eager to capitalize on the momentum.

While unlikely to win, GOP affiliates are still using Harris in early campaign messaging to emphasize how California needs to change toward the political right.

“I sense that this is the best shot for someone to be elected statewide in California who’s not a Democrat for at least 20 years, and I think the evident reason for that is the failure of one-party rule,” said conservative pundit Steve Hilton to Politico. “The candidate who’s going to win in 2026, regardless of party label, is the change candidate. Kamala Harris is the one who least represents change.”

The Republican candidates aim to attack Harris throughout the election to gain traction on their campaigns. Alongside potential attention from President Trump, they also hope to use Trump’s own tactics against Harris to taunt her candidacy. Using Harris as a punching bag to bolster their potential political futures remains the ultimate goal in the GOP’s uphill battle for governor.

“I think it could attract some donors from around the country who might be interested in taking another pound of flesh,” said Republican political consultant Dave Gilliard. “Money is the biggest obstacle other than the registration because the donor world doesn’t think a Republican can be elected governor anymore.”

California Republicans hope to inspire a new coalition of donors for a state that many believe to be solidly blue. However, they also hope Harris’s resurgence in politics will bring notable GOP voices, such as Elon Musk, back into the spotlight. They also hope the tech billionaire’s appearance will come with his pockets.

Typically, state Democrats can secure funding from donors who believe in the return on investment. Now, the high-profile nature of California’s race for governor has raised the stakes for the state’s future and its left-leaning electorate.

