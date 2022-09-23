Calling All High Schoolers! HBCU Week Is Coming To Walt Disney Resort In October

HBCU Week is back and bigger than ever!

With only two days of festivities remaining in Wilmington, Delaware, where it all first began in 2017, the movement is gearing up to continue its mission at the place where dreams come true.

The HBCU Week Foundation, a non-profit striving to encourage high-school aged youth to enroll in HBCUs, will host the annual event at Walt Disney World Resort next month.

“We are pleased to share in the mission to highlight the rich history and cultural significance of HBCUs, creating educational and, ultimately, career opportunities for students,” said HBCU Week Founder and CEO Ashley Christopher in a news release per Essence.

“Hosting this national event at Walt Disney World Resort helps amplify the mission of HBCU Week, attracting more parents and students throughout the country to our events and helps make an even greater impact in fostering opportunities for thousands of students,” she continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBCU WEEK FOUNDATION, INC. (@hbcuweek)

The two-time HBCU grad and business woman previously told BLACK ENTERPRISE that her experiences at Howard University and Clark University amplified her sense of confidence and pride as a Black woman. So she wanted others to feel the same.

HBCU Week initially started out as a small local event that she had created for the mayor’s office in Wilmington. The intention was to encourage underserved communities in the local area.

“That first year we well exceeded our goal reaching over 700 students, and we’ve been growing every year since,” she told BLACK ENTERPRISE.

From October 6 to 9, the multi-day event at Walt Disney is inviting students from Orlando and beyond for a week of making possibilities into reality. From a lunch-and-learn series to wrapping up the week with a battle of the bands, HBCU Week will also host a college fair where more than 5,000 high school students will have the opportunity to meet with nearly 50 HBCU recruiters. Students can even earn on-the-spot acceptances and scholarships.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HBCU WEEK FOUNDATION, INC. (@hbcuweek)

“This event is an ideal collaboration in that it highlights Disney’s commitment to supporting HBCUs and the mission of HBCU Week,” said Avis Lewis, vice president, human resources, Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Parks International.

“We are pleased with the immense momentum we are seeing already, with unprecedented attendance at the college fair and a host of exciting events planned. We look forward to seeing students and parents from all over the Southeast enjoying this event and all the magic of Disney while they are here.”

For any upcoming events, students can register here.