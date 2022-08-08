Calling Tech Enthusiasts! Brooklyn Brothers Open First Black Residency Hacker House

Brooklyn is the home of the first Black residency hacker house for young Black tech entrepreneurs.

Founded by two Brooklyn natives, brothers Rusty and River Fields, RHouse is an intentional engineer, founder, and creator space bringing together a community of Black technologists who are passionate about launching Web3 start-ups.

According to Bronx News 12, the duo wants to address the racial barrier and lack of diversity that exists in urban tech hubs like San Francisco with their own hacker house.

cheers 🥂 to the squad pic.twitter.com/Wt8X0ZeqkL — RHouse (@RHouseNYC) August 7, 2022

The house’s ambitious spirit draws on the Fields brothers’ obsession with pooling diverse talent that’s excited to connect, collaborate, and create the future through technology.

“Black builders, they face unique challenges when they go to launch companies,” said Rusty, who graduated from University of Pennsylvania with a neuroscience degree, per the news outlet.

“We really wanted to create the space and experience for them to build deep and authentic relationships for them to work together and really leverage the power of collaboration and community.”

This summer, RHouse launched their inaugural four-week residency program in a Brownstone in Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn. From July 11 to August 5, 13 builders, creatives, and designers got the opportunity to immerse themselves in workshops, panel discussions, fireside chats, meet-ups and tours, and networking events. They even got co-workspace, merchandise, and media exposure.

what an incredible 4-weeks with the fam @RHouseNYC 😎🏡 it was amazing living with a cohort of 13 DOPE builders, creatives, and designers passionate about building the future through tech super excited for our next one early fall 👀 stay tuned 😁😎 pic.twitter.com/Beo3amacJt — RHouse (@RHouseNYC) August 7, 2022

The ending of the pilot program was a final pitch competition, in which the top winners shared a $25,000 investment for company equity.

The next program is set to start in early fall. Stay tuned!