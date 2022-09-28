Calls For Brett Favre to Be Removed From Hall Of Fame Following Welfare Scandal Grow

Calls for ex-Green Bay Packers’ quarterback Brett Favre to be removed from the Pro Football Hall of Fame, following the news that he received millions of dollars from a Mississippi welfare fund, are growing, according to NBC Sports.

Favre is accused of stealing $5 million from the state’s welfare fund in order to build a volleyball stadium at his alma mater and daughter’s college, the University of Southern Mississippi. Text messages revealed that Favre knew where the money was coming from and what it would be used for.

One of Favre’s texts said, “If you were to pay me, is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?”

Following the news that the ex-quarterback and dozens of others were being sued by the Mississippi Department of Human Services, SiriusXM put his show, The SiriusXM Blitz With Brett Favre and Bruce Murray on hold, CNBC reported. Others began to call for the 52-year-old to be removed from the Hall of Fame. However, it seems unlikely that Favre will be penalized, as the Hall of Fame bylaws don’t allow for removal.

When questions arose about ex-NFL team owner, George Preston Marshall, being removed from the Hall of Fame for being a segregationist, the Hall of Fame released a statement noting it wasn’t possible.

“Once elected, nothing in the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s bylaws allows for the removal of a Hall member.”

Bishop Talbert Swan Colin Kaepernick kneeling to protest but have nil to say about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, who received $960,855 in PPP loans, or Favre stealing from the poorest of the poor. Mississippi has an noted the hypocrisy of NFL fans who had a problem withkneeling to protest but have nil to say about Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, who received $960,855 in PPP loans, or Favre stealing from the poorest of the poor. Mississippi has an 18.8% poverty rate.

“Another tale of 3 QB’s Tom Brady took a $1M PPP loan. He made $83M that year and purchased a multi million dollar boat days after the loan Brett Favre took $5M earmarked for people in MS living beneath the poverty level Colin Kaepernick took a knee Who lost their NFL career?”

Another tale of 3 QB’s Tom Brady took a $1M PPP loan. He made $83M that year and purchased a multi million dollar boat days after the loan Brett Favre took $5M earmarked for people in MS living beneath the poverty level Colin Kaepernick took a knee Who lost their NFL career? pic.twitter.com/aqvPskOvLX — Bishop Talbert Swan (@TalbertSwan) September 16, 2022

Actor Michael Rapaport also had a few words for Favre, saying on Twitter that he should be ashamed of himself and never again show his face in public.

“A message for Brett Favre & all of those in Sports Media that think this isn’t worth the news coverage it deserves @iamrapaport Stays Disruptive.”

A message for Brett Favre & all of those in Sports Media that think this isn't worth the news coverage it deserves@iamrapaport Stays Disruptive pic.twitter.com/9m8MBB6n0S — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) September 26, 2022

Favre was inducted into the Football Hall of Fame in 2016.