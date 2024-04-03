Cam Sutton Turns Himself In After Domestic Violence Accusation

Former NFL player Cameron Sutton, who has been wanted by the police on allegations of domestic battery, turned himself in on Sunday, March 31.

According to The Associated Press, the former Detroit Lions cornerback surrendered to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office in Tampa, Fla. Police officers have been searching for him since March 7 after the sheriff’s department responded to a domestic violence call that involved Sutton and a woman around 5 a.m. A warrant was issued for his arrest.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office released a statement about the surrender of the 29-year-old.

“After weeks of evading law enforcement, this man has finally made the right choice to turn himself in,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister. “Domestic violence has no place in our community, and no one is above the law here in Hillsborough County. My thoughts are with this woman as she continues to heal from this man’s gruesome actions.”

Sutton was wanted for domestic battery by strangulation, which was listed as a felony, but on April 1, prosecutors stated that he had been formally charged with misdemeanor battery. If convicted of this charge, he faces a maximum of one year in jail. The former Lions player was released on his recognizance, according to the state attorney’s office.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office also stated that on March 25, Sutton’s attorney contacted them to let them know that he was going to turn himself in, but he did not do so until April 1.

Shortly after the sheriff’s office revealed that there was a warrant for Sutton for the allegations of domestic violence, the Lions released him on March 21.

#Lions have released CB Cam Sutton. — Detroit Lions (@Lions) March 21, 2024

Last year, Sutton signed a $33 million, three-year contract with the franchise. He was instrumental in helping the Lions win the division title this past season, the first time in 30 years.