Philadelphia 76ers Player Cameron Payne Arrested For Disturbance

An NBA veteran was arrested in Arizona on June 14 for a disturbance in Scottsdale but was released later that day, according to CBS News.

Point guard Cameron Payne, who is currently a member of the Philadelphia 76ers, was arrested and later released in connection with a disturbance, Scottsdale Police Department said. After police officers responded to a call of a disturbance around 2:44 a.m., the 29-year-old athlete was booked on charges including refusing to provide a truthful name and false report to law enforcement. He was taken to Scottsdale City Jail.

Cameron Payne was arrested in Scottsdale for allegedly refusing to ID himself and giving a false report to officers, per @TMZ_Sports pic.twitter.com/LiAr7T5Ot6 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) June 14, 2024

No details were released regarding what the disturbance was but police have indicated that Payne was one of two people on the scene when they arrived.

Payne played for the 76ers this past season after being traded by the Milwaukee Bucks in February. Arizona Sports reported that the Suns traded Payne, a second-round pick, and cash to the San Antonio Spurs in July 2023 for a future second-round pick. He never played for the Spurs and was released and signed with the Bucks.

The Bucks sent him to Philadelphia for Patrick Beverley and a second-round pick. Before playing for the Bucks, he was a member of the Phoenix Suns for four seasons, 2019-23. The nine-year veteran was a first-round pick in the 2015 NBA Draft when the Oklahoma City Thunder selected him with the number 14th pick after he graduated from Murray State University.

He has also played with the Chicago Bulls and the Cleveland Cavaliers. He had stints in the G League and the Chinese Basketball League, according to NBC Philadelphia.

In 31 regular season games with the 76ers, he averaged 9.3 points and 3.1 assists per game. During the playoffs, Payne averaged 5.3 points and shot 44% on three-pointers.

Payne is set to be a free agent when the playoffs end.