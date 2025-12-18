Legal by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Woman Arrested For Allegedly Putting Razor Blades In Bread At Walmart Stores Camille Benson is accused of allegedly placing razor blades into loaves of bread at two Walmart in Biloxi, Mississippi







A 33-year-old woman, Camille Benson, has been arrested after being accused of allegedly placing razor blades into loaves of bread at several Walmart stores in Mississippi.

According to The Associated Press, Benson was arrested Dec. 16 and charged with attempted mayhem for allegedly committing the heinous act at two Biloxi Walmarts. A judge set her bond at $100,000. The alleged tampering took place at a Walmart Supercenter and a Walmart Neighborhood Market.

Benson is currently at the Harrison County Jail.

Employees from both stores reported that customers found the razor blades after purchasing the loaves of bread. The first report was made on Dec. 5 at the Walmart Supercenter, and the second on Dec. 8 at the Walmart Neighborhood Market.

A customer informed the Supercenter on Dec. 14 that one of the loaves had been tampered with. The Biloxi Police Department was contacted the next day after employees discovered that additional loaves of bread had also been tampered with during their inspection of the merchandise.

The Biloxi Police Department believes that these are the only stores targeted and does not think any other stores have been targeted.

People reported recent incidents based on a police statement it received.

“On December 15, 2025 the Biloxi Police Department responded to a retail location in the 2600 Block of CT Switzer Sr. Dr. Biloxi, MS, 39531 in response to patrons finding razor blades in loaves of bread that were displayed for sale located inside of the store,” the police said in a written statement. “On the same date Biloxi Police Officers also responded to the 2000 Block of Pass Rd. for the same complaint.”

Walmart also issued a statement regarding the incidents in Biloxi.

“The health and safety of our customers is always a top priority,” Walmart said in a written statement to The Associated Press. “We have removed and thoroughly inspected all potentially affected products at impacted stores in Biloxi. We appreciate law enforcement for their swift action and will continue cooperating with them as they investigate.”

Customers have been warned that if they purchased a product that has been tampered with, they should throw it out and visit their local Walmart for a full refund, the company said.

RELATED CONTENT: Hold The Pepper Spray! DoorDash Driver Banned After Being Caught On Camera Tampering With Food Order… Allegedly