Hold The Pepper Spray! DoorDash Driver Banned After Being Caught On Camera Tampering With Food Order… Allegedly

A DoorDash driver in Indiana has been banned from the app after a customer’s doorbell camera revealed that she had allegedly pepper-sprayed the order before dropping it off.

According to 14 News, the incident was caught on camera at an Evansville, Indiana, house sometime after midnight Dec. 7. Mark Cardin, who placed the Arby’s order that night and brought it into the house, says that his wife, as she started eating, had trouble breathing. When he saw her struggling, he went to investigate the bag.

“I noticed my wife had started eating, and she started choking and gasping, and after she had a couple of bites of her food, she actually threw up,” he told the media outlet. “I had a look at the bag and seen that there was some kind of spray or something. The bag had been tampered with.”

What he saw on the video surprised him.

“So I pulled up my doorbell camera and seen that the lady who dropped the food off had actually tampered with it on purpose for some reason.”

Cardin contacted DoorDash, and his next contact was with police officers. He said the food delivery company issued a refund, but did not seem to take the accusation seriously; however, they did ban the driver. The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the driver and is expecting to bring charges against her. He posted a video showing her spraying liquid, now known to be pepper spray, on the bag before leaving it for the house’s occupants.

Cardin said the deliverer blocked him on the app when he tried to contact her, so he posted on his Facebook page to identify the pepper-spray bandit and hold her accountable.

“Hey everyone, check out my Dasher Kourtney that sprayed stuff all over my food that I have no idea what it is, and that could poison my family because I have no idea what it is. DoorDash thinks it’s a joke. Kourtney already blocked me on the DoorDash app. I couldn’t even message her. Somebody’s getting sued.”

