Camp Yoshi Is The Black-Owned Outdoor Travel Group Where ‘Luxury Meets the Land’

“Trips to Nowhere” are a speciality of Camp Yoshi. The Black-owned outdoors group has a mission to not only diversify America’s outdoors movement, but provide elevated eco-adventures that tie community with sustainability.

Founded in 2020 by HBCU grads and siblings, Rashad and Ron Frazier, alongside Rashad’s wife, Shequeita, the idea sparked during the beginning stages of the Covid-19 pandemic. As former New York-based chef with an affinity for nature, Frazier’s southern upbringing inspired him to take his talents and community outside.

“I think the evolution of how I see [Camp Yoshi]’s legacy is just how we want to show for our people,” Frazier told BLACK ENTERPRISE. “How do we create something that really is built for our communities at the same level of legacy, experience, and aspiration that a lot of our peers have had, but we haven’t had access to. If you can have the right operator, like us, doing it, you’ll find yourself as a first time camper thriving and not just surviving.”

From there, Camp Yoshi was born, taking the anxiety and hassle away for first-time and diverse campers. Frazier and his team set up homebase before campers arrive at the unique campgrounds. However, they still follow the “Leave No Trace” principles upheld by outdoors advocates.

The itinerary varies from trip to trip, ranging from true camping elements to more luxurious accommodations. However, the heart of each experience remains. These eco-adventures allow “campers” to recharge and immerse themselves in the wanderlust of somewhere new. Some of these off-grid experiences are as thrilling as they are peaceful. One can take treks through the Mars-like atmosphere of Moab, Utah or trail through the vast landscapes of Big Sky, Montana and Bend, Oregon.

Partnering with eco-focused brands such as Rivian and Snowpeak, Camp Yoshi is a standout as a Black-owned business in the blooming wellness industry. According to the Global Wellness Institute, the wellness economy also reached a new peak of 6.8 trillion in 2024.

This industry, while seeing tremendous growth, has leaned traditionally white in its businesses and patrons. Emphasizing the importance of wellness for all, especially those it has historically excluded, is essential to the Camp Yoshi difference.

“I think in the space that we sit in today and all the things that we’re seeing happening around us, in our country, in our environment, yeah, I just really, really hope that as people come into the camp Yoshi ecosystem, and they adventure with us, and they meet others from different walks of life that don’t look like them, that we can sit down, we can foster conversation, and we can walk away as friends, even if we don’t agree,” shared Shequita.

Black people in the camping community are growing, but still amount to a tiny fraction of those venturing outside. Kampgrounds of America (KOA) says Black campers accounted for only 11% of those who camped in 2024. While Camp Yoshi provides a more luxurious outdoors experience, it still does its part to change the narrative surrounding who belongs in nature.

“Keep in mind, too, we’re not a monolith,” added Frazier. “We’re not locked in on just camping, obviously, our trips can incorporate a hotel if you need to. But the ecological wonder, discovery, fellowship, community that comes with our trips, I think that can show up anywhere, whether in camping or in the Four Seasons.”

Another Camp Yoshi difference lies in its taste for adventure and chef-inspired eats. The outdoors does not stop Frazier from providing the same meals you’d try in fine dining establishments. Inspired by their dozens of eco-adventures, Frazier has developed a cookbook, aptly titled Cookout, for a 2026 release. Its recipes encourage by-the-fire cooking and eating, allowing people to share a meal under the stars.

“I think since we have a specific focus on new users in the outdoor space, the food can help alleviate [concerns]… Trips are meant to kind of help bring strangers together quickly. For the solo travelers, nothing just disarms a person like a good meal with a group of people,” emphasized Frazier.

Shequita adds, “The culinary perspective of everything is centered around Rashad and his background and experiences. But, we all know that food is the cornerstone of building community. At the onset of Camp Yoshi, the whole premise was to get people outside and understand how healing nature can be.”

Camp Yoshi can take your travels even further, with field day trips and week-long expeditions fitting wide price points. Crossing oceans to destinations like Puerto Rico and Japan are also now on their horizon.

With around 35 trips annually, Camp Yoshi has already sold out its 2025 season. It expects to drop new excursions for the upcoming year this fall, with new and returning campers excited to take on the wild beauty again.

RELATED CONTENT: BE Luxury: Go Glamping in the Final Days of Summer