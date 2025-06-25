News by Kandiss Edwards A Harlem Tale: Cam’ron Signs Book Deal Worth $750K Cam'ron joins the literary world and is giving an unfiltered look at his life and career







Cam’ron Giles can now add author to his growing list of accomplishments after securing a new book deal.

The It Is What It Is podcast host is receiving $750,000 to pen a memoir for Simon & Schuster. The Harlem native is known for his honest and sometimes abrasive embrace of his truth. The playful and straight-forward media personality will try his hand at literature. He will give an unfiltered look at his life and journey through the entertainment industry.





In a press release, the book is described as an “unfiltered look into Cam’ron’s rise from the streets of Harlem to the top of the rap game, and his evolution into a respected media personality, fashion figure, and businessman.”

The rapper is excited about the prospect of adding a new medium to his repertoire. He is hoping for a 2026 release.

“I’m happy to have this deal done,” said Cam’ron. “Hopefully, the book will be released February of 2026 and that everyone can take something from my memoir when they read it.”

On June 24, Killa Cam announced his new six-figure deal via Instagram.

Multimillion-Dollar Deals

This isn’t the first big deal for Cam’ron. The $750,000 is a paltry sum compared to his most recent dealings. BLACK ENTERPRISE reported on a multimillion‑dollar deal with Revolt for his celebrity news podcast, Talk With Flee!.

In a social‑media post shared June 17, Cam’ron made it clear the deal carries financial heft. The specifics remain undisclosed, but the phrase “multimillion‑dollar” leaves little to the imagination. He also gave a shout out to his late mother, Fredericka Giles, writing that “this ain’t a run I’m on. It’s a f—ing marathon. My mom is up in heaven working. Miss and love you.”

Indeed, the marathon continues for Cam’ron, who, after a successful rap career, is turning into quite the mogul.

