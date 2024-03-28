Cam’ron And Mase Say Diddy’s Home Raids Are ‘Reparations’

March 25 was a tumultuous day for rap mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, as federal agents raided his homes and detained family members as part of a sex trafficking investigation spurred by a series of sexual assault lawsuits against him, Uproxx reported. Coincidentally, it also marked the anniversary of two albums closely tied to Combs’ musical legacy: The Notorious B.I.G.’s Life After Death and The Diplomats’ Diplomatic Immunity.

On their sports podcast It Is What It Is, Cam’ron and Mase commented on the “eerie” timing of the raids, dubbing Diddy’s legal troubles as “reparations.”

Mase calls Diddy's homes getting raided by Homeland Security for sex trafficking "the big payback" and says it's amazing that all that transpired on the anniversary of Biggie's album "Life After Death."



(🎥 It Is What It Is/YouTube) pic.twitter.com/7uYuhxITNc — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 26, 2024

The crux of their comments revolved around Mase’s long-standing financial grievances with Combs, dating back to the early 2000s. Despite his contributions to iconic albums like Life After Death and pivotal role as a Bad Boy artist following The Notorious B.I.G.’s death, Mase felt he was never adequately compensated by Diddy. In 2023, after years of dispute, Combs sold Mase the publishing rights to his music recorded under Bad Boy, alongside those of other artists.

During the podcast, Mase remarked, “Reparations is getting closer and closer,” to which Cam’ron responded, “I ain’t got nothing to do with that money, that’s all yours.” They went on to suggest that the past year had been a form of payback for Diddy, alluding to his ongoing financial disputes with Mase.

Mase, who signed with Diddy’s Bad Boy Records in 1996, announced in December 2012 that he was leaving the label. “Feel So Good” was his debut single, released in October 1997, and remains his bestselling single. He also wrote songs for various Bad Boy artists, including the hit “Mo Money Mo Problems” for The Notorious B.I.G.

In a previous episode, Mase reflected on his departure from Bad Boy, saying, “Even though I made those decisions and it cost me money, that’s why [when] I got with [Cam’ron], [God] gave me the money back. I didn’t [really] lose no money. Destiny.” Those remarks underscored his belief that his departure from Bad Boy ultimately led to financial restitution, validating his decision to leave the label.

RELATED CONTENT: Diddy’s Lawyer Slams Federal Raids As ‘Gross Overuse Of Military-Level Force’