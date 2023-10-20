Did Tupac Consider Signing With Bad Boy Records Prior To Joining Death Row Records?

One of the deadliest hip-hop beefs may not have happened if Tupac Shakur signed with Diddy’s Bad Boy Recordings—which was in play, according Tupac’s older brother, Mopreme Shakur.

Making an appearance on The Art of Dialogue podcast, Mopreme expressed that Tupac and The Notorious B.I.G., a Bad Boy artist, were once cool. Tupac thought about joining Biggie before signing with with Suge Knight’s Death Row after serving a prison in 1995.

“He considered going to Bad Boy because he wanted to be on a Black label. He wanted to be with his people. He wanted to be with the brothers. You know what I mean. He supported Black business,” Mopreme revealed.

“So, there was a period where we were all cool. And over time, things happened, Pac started seeing things. And, you know, Biggie was on Puffy’s label so with them two, it was Puffy calling the shots. So, um, there was some legitimate problems there.”

We all know the ending, though there is still some mystery over who actually murdered Tupac even if Keefe D has been recently arrested for the crime. The suspect has mentioned in several interviews and a book he wrote over the years that Bad Boy label owner Diddy was responsible for placing a hit on Tupac and Suge Knight. Diddy has always denied any involvement in the murder of Tupac. Others have pointed the finger at Knight, who is currently in jail for murder, quite the downfall for the former rap mogul.

Tupac was shot several times in a drive-by in Las Vegas after a boxing match featuring Mike Tyson on Sept. 7, 1996. The rapper and actor (Above the Rim, Poetic Justice) died in the hospital six days later at the age of 25.

