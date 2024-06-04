Cam’ron Steps On ‘Ant-Man’ Anthony Edwards After He’s Called Out In Adidas Promo Ad

Minnesota Timberwolves basketball player Anthony Edwards, coming off recently eliminated from the NBA Playoffs, just released a promo for the athletic brand Adidas. In the ad, the playmaker called out “It Is What It Is” host Cam’ron. The Harlem rapper, known to confront detractors in his prior career as a rapper, responded to the dis with a freestyle in a recent show.

In the sneaker promo released last month, a video shows a machine that issues receipts. In the promo, you hear Edwards respond to being questioned about the machine, “That’s for my receipts,” before adding, “I hear all the hate.” The first receipt that comes out references former NBA player Carmelo Anthony, who questioned if Edwards was ready to do the work to become “the face of the league.”

The second receipt states that Cam’ron said, “To me, he’s an All-Star, but not a superstar, yet.” To which Edwards says, “F**k buddy,” while laughing at the statement. The person reading off the receipts then says, “It is what it ain’t,” seemingly referencing Cam’s podcast title.

Edwards goes through other statements before saying, “This only the beginning.”

Cam’ron posted the video on his Instagram account and promised to address the slight that Edwards directed toward him.

“😂😂🔥🔥🔥 commercial!! Thx @adidas for the love. And I had antman back this whole time but I’ll address this Monday on the show.. love the attitude tho. Only thing I would say is get a better looking lesbian to read the receipts 🤷🏾‍♂️😂😂😂😂

@itiswhatitis_talk”

As promised, Killa Cam struck back on June 3 when he dropped a freestyle at the beginning of the podcast. Using the background of the late Bad Boy rapper and fellow Harlemnite, Black Rob’s “Whoa!” he addressed Edwards, affectionately called Ant-Man, with a few bars. Before doing so, Cam mentioned his CNN appearance with Abby Phillip. He appeared on the news program with the news anchor, asking his opinion on the Diddy situation. He apologized to Phillip, though.

“Apologize, Abby, anything I may have said/ But the play was already read/Get a Black woman and a Black man to kill a Black man that’s already dead.”

He did save the venom for Ant-Man after stating that he was in the basketball player’s corner until he released that promo ad.

“But f**k wrong with Ant-Man?/Gave him his props, homie got love from me/New commercial, ya ain’t got love for me?/He shot a jump shot and said ‘F**k, buddy’”

“Kyrie Irving with this s**t, don’t get crossed up/Shooters, pardon that’s just my own thoughts/Luka, I’ll send you home on your home court,” referencing the Wolves being eliminated from the playoffs on their home court in Minnesota.

The Harlem-bred businessman was recently a featured speaker at the BLACK ENTERPRISE Disruptor Summit in Atlanta, where the rapper discussed how he started his successful sports show, “It Is What It Is.”