‘Hey Stink!’ Cam’ron Reveals DM Shooting His Shot at Nia Long Amid Ime Udoka Cheating Scandal

Amid heightened media attention surrounding Nia Long‘s newly single status brought on by her fiancé Ime Udoka‘s cheating scandal, rapper Cam’ron opted to shoot his shot.

The Dipset frontman took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal the direct message (DM) he sent The Best Man actress in the wake of ending her years-long romance with Udoka due to infidelity. Cam’ron had no issue letting his followers know that his DM has gone unanswered since last week when he sent it.

“This was last week. Still no response 😡😡😡🤦🏾‍♂️ Lolol,” Cam’ron captioned the post.

The photo showed the lengthy DM the “Oh Boy” rapper sent Long in hopes of snagging a date with the veteran film star.

“Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Cam’ron wrote in his DM.

“Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”

Referencing Udoka’s cheating scandal, Cam told the Friday star that she didn’t “deserve” to be “taken advantage of and exploited” as she was by her estranged ex.

“Especially all over these sports networks. You’re bigger and better than that,” he quipped.

Cam likened the star to royalty and propositioned himself as the perfect “king” to her “queen” status.

“Together we can achieve the greatness we were both destined for as a couple,” Cam added.

The rapper was watching The Best Man when he decided to contact the actress and tell her that he is “the best man for you!”

“Hope to hear from you soon my Mi- amor or should I say ‘Ni-amour.’”

Late last month, Long released a statement in the wake of the cheating scandal hitting the press and confirmed she is moving on without Udoka.

“The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Long told Boston.com.

“I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”

Udoka remains on suspension after his affair with a staffer came to light.