Cam’ron Sued for Copyright Infringement for Using Unauthorized Photo on Merchandise

It looks like rapper Cam’ron has run into a little problem on the road to building his entrepreneurial empire.

According to XXL, the Harlem native has been sued by a photographer accusing him of copyright infringement. Earlier this week, Djamilla Rosa Cochran, the photographer who snapped images of the Horse and Carriage rapper in his infamous pink fur outfit that many fans remember him for, filed suit against him for using the pic without her consent.

XXL obtained legal documents stating that the photographer owns the copyright to the image Cam has used for years. The papers were filed on Tuesday, April 11. Cochran is suing the rapper and his company, Dipset Couture LLC, for copyright infringement.