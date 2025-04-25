Entertainment by Sharelle Burt Candace Owens’ Has A Come-To-Jesus Moment Calling Out Trump For Attacks On Free Speech Owens called Trump “messy” for disguising his moves as correlating to DEI and highlighted how it will have lingering effects long after he leaves the White House.







In a shocking turn of events, far-right commentator and President Donald Trump advocate Candace Owens spoke out against the indicted president over his war against Harvard University and free speech on America’s college campuses.

During a segment on YouTube’s “The Candace Podcast,” Owens began to criticize Trump over his stance on free speech on college campuses and his targeting of Harvard University for not bowing down to him. “I never thought I would see a day where I would be rooting for a university about Donald J. Trump and his administration, but I don’t recognize this administration right now,” she said.

“I don’t recognize what’s happening. How could Trump be such a free speech enthusiast and allowing these things to happen? Going after college universities, trying to suppress speech while pretending that you’re not suppressing speech.”

The media personality is referring to the Ivy League school’s refusal to change its hiring and admission policies amid Trump’s executive order targeting anti-diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies. As a result, the president froze over $2 billion in multi-year grants and contracts. Harvard’s President Alan Garber wrote a formal letter to the White House announcing the school won’t submit to the list of demands to eliminate DEI programs, ensure “viewpoint diversity” in its hiring process, and screen international students who are “supportive of terrorism or anti-Semitism.” “No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue,” Garber wrote.

The university has since sued the administration and asked a judge to block the freeze, calling the move “unlawful and beyond the government’s authority,” according to ABC News. Harvard’s legal team argues the administration is violating the First Amendment by unlawfully using funding as “leverage to gain control of academic decision-making at Harvard.”

Owens called Trump “messy” for disguising his moves as correlating to DEI and highlighted how it will have lingering effects long after he leaves the White House. “It’s so messy, it’s so obvious, everyone knows what you’re doing. People who are still trying to grift…are not willing to challenge you on this, which is ridiculous,” she explained.

“Because when you are out of office, we are going to have to live with these consequences. Our children are going to have to grow up in this America. So when you threaten our speech, it’s not worth it…so you better buck up and root for Harvard University in this fight. You better hope they defeat the Trump administration.”

Social media users were shocked to hear Owens support far-left ideologies, some saying, “Never thought we’d see the day we must agree with Candace Owens!” Another user claimed this is the end of times if “she and I agree on something.”

However, not everyone is falling for Owens’ new take on Trump. Many Black social media users like actress Rachel True remember her gaslighting ways of the past, like calling Fulton County DA Fani Willis a “ghetto superstar.”

“Yeah, but big time No NOPE never to normalizing Randace Owens,” the “Half and Half” star wrote on X.

@FinisLDaileyIII proclaimed, regardless of the switch-up, many are still not rocking with her. “So… Let’s not try to normalize this lady. We’re STILL not f*%king with Candace Owens,” he said.

