Candace Owens 'Offended', Says Lizzo 'Defiled' James Madison's 200-year-old Crystal Flute

Conservative commentator Candace Owens has taken aim at Lizzo.

According to Billboard, Pop artist, Lizzo was given the opportunity to play a flute that was owned by former President James Madison. On September 23, a tweet from the Library of Congress offered Lizzo a chance to play the 200-year-old crystal flute.

The @librarycongress has the largest flute collection in the world with more than 1,800. It incl Pres James Madison’s 1813 crystal flute. @lizzo we would love for you to come see it and even play a couple when you are in DC next week. Like your song they are “Good as hell.”😉 pic.twitter.com/2FkUFZfIYh — Carla Hayden (@LibnOfCongress) September 23, 2022

Lizzo took that opportunity and played the instrument during a show she did in Washington D.C. on Tuesday night.

Hearing @lizzo play some of the Library’s priceless antique instruments on Monday was such a gift, and we were honored and happy to help her share that gift with her concert audience Tuesday night. Here is some more behind-the-scenes footage of her Library tour. #LizzoAtLOC pic.twitter.com/OQc4K3YXBg — Library of Congress (@librarycongress) September 28, 2022

While the rest of the world was giving the talented entertainer props for the feat, a salty Owens goes against the grain and actually complains about Lizzo showcasing her musical talents that didn’t involve any twerking.

Owens actually stated that she was “offended” and that Lizzo was “defiling” history by playing the flute the Library of Congress offered her to play in front of a live audience.

She goes on to say:

“They’re giving her something that means a lot. The way and manner in which they gave it to her and the way and the manner in which she used it offends me, I’m not going to lie.”

“No, she’s not making history here, she’s defiling history. It’s like spraying graffiti on a historical building and going, ‘Oh, it’s art.’ No, it’s not art. We’re not gonna call it art. We’re not gonna call it making history.

“But she doesn’t see that. She thinks that when these organizations reached out to her with these opportunities it’s because they love her. And in reality, the reason is because they hate and want to corrupt the people that follow her. That don’t want more people to make it out like Lizzo did.”

She can view Owen’s “rant” below.