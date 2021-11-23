Candace Owens Pokes Fun At LeBron James After Kyle Rittenhouse Found Not Guilty

Candace Owens hasn’t forgotten about LeBron James’ “Lemonhead” jab at Kyle Rittenhouse, and she’s getting her right-wing revenge.

Following Rittenhouse’s not guilty verdict revealed on Friday, Owens took to Twitter to rub it in LeBron James’ face by posting a meme showing Rittenhouse wiping away James’s tears.

Owens has been public about her support for Rittenhouse and claims of his innocence. Earlier this month, she accused liberals of using the teenager to push a Black Lives Matter agenda.

“If you would like to check the stats of the two white people who Kyle Rittenhouse shot in obvious self-defense— here you go,” Owens tweeted. “Our FBI knew Kyle was innocent. Our media knew Kyle was innocent. They all allowed a teenager to suffer horribly and publicly to feed the BLM lie.”

Many have been up in arms following Rittenhouse’s not guilty verdict. The teen was acquitted in the fatal shooting of two men and wounding a third last year during a night of Black Lives Matter protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

At the time, Rittenhouse crossed state lines with an AR-15 and defied laws and curfew restrictions while approaching protestors upset over a year of racial unrest and the police shooting of Jacob Blake.

During the trial, Rittenhouse became emotional and choked up while recalling the events from that night. After a clip of his emotional plea was shared on social media, LeBron James jokingly said the gun-toting teen had just eaten some Lemonheads.

What tears????? I didn’t see one. Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court. 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/LKwYssIUmD — LeBron James (@KingJames) November 11, 2021

James came under fire from conservatives who have been fierce supporters of Rittenhouse since the teen killed two people last summer. Following his not guilty verdict, Owens expressed her joy with the news on social media.

“NOT GUILTY. Kyle Rittenhouse is free,” she tweeted. “The criminal mob corporate enterprise that is masquerading as a movement concerned about black lives- FAILS. Justice wins the day.”

She also encouraged Rittenhouse to “SUE THEM ALL, KYLE. EVERY LAST ONE.”