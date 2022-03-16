 Candace Owens Believes 'Russian Lives Matter,' Finds Treatment of Russians 'Appalling' Yet Doesn't Think 'Black Lives Matter'

Candace Owens Believes ‘Russian Lives Matter,’ Finds Treatment of Russians ‘Appalling’ Yet Doesn’t Think ‘Black Lives Matter’

by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton5
Candace Owens, the Black American woman who opposes anything to do with the phrase, “Black Lives Matter” sent out a social media post admonishing how “Russians are being treated in America.” She then tweeted out “Russian Lives Matter.”

The conservative pundit  has taken Russia’s side in its war against Ukraine, criticizing  American government officials and political leaders for “allowing” discrimination against the Russians.

Last week, Owens tweeted her outrage at how the Russians are being treated here and overseas.

Apparently, Owens has a fan within the Russian Embassy in the United States. The Twitter account of the embassy retweeted the post she sent last week.

No stranger to controversy or not passing up a chance to add fuel to the flames, Owens did not back down from her initial statement.

The spewing of Russian propaganda against the teachings of racism not existing in America, particularly against Black people, has left people disgusted with Owens.

Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton, is the co-founder, and owner of TheIndustryCosign.com.

