News by Kandiss Edwards Candy Warehouse Goes Bankrupt Before Halloween As Treat Sales Fall Despite the bankruptcy filing, CandyWarehouse.com indicated it will continue operations and fulfill current orders.







CandyWarehouse.com, Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The company listed just under $224,000 in assets against roughly $3.2 million in liabilities. The filing comes just days before Halloween, traditionally the industry’s most lucrative sales event. The company said inflated costs, supply-chain disruptions, and declining e-commerce revenue contributed to the decision to restructure. Revenue at CandyWarehouse.com has dropped significantly, 10% to 20% in 2024. Furthermore, revenue is projected to fall another 20% to 50% in 2025, Today reported.

In a statement, Robert “Chip” Lane, attorney for the Sugarland, Texas-based company, stated, “Like many businesses in the United States, CandyWarehouse.com continues to recover from the pandemic, rising interest rates, and other economic factors.”

Analysts said the timing adds additional pressure. “With Halloween spending expected to hit billions, it’s especially significant when a candy-distributor files for bankruptcy just before the season,” said Michael Leibowitz, retail-industry consultant at Big Yard Group. The National Retail Federation estimates Americans will spend about $3.9 billion on candy this Halloween.

Globally, cocoa-bean prices surged in 2024 because of poor harvests in West Africa, contributing to higher candy prices and shorter pack sizes. The result is that consumers are buying less candy or opting for healthier alternatives.

Still, the company’s loyal customer base could prove to be an asset during restructuring. If CandyWarehouse.com can streamline its operations, update its marketing, and adapt its product mix, it may yet emerge from Chapter 11 stronger. Mimi Kwan, CEO of the “little fish” company, is grateful for consumers who have not yet abandoned the brand.

“We’re just a small company competing with giants like Amazon, Target, and Walmart — a little fish in a big sea,” Kwan told Today. “To our loyal customers, thank you, and for those reading this, please remember us the next time you need candy or a little sweetness.”

Founded in 1998, CandyWarehouse.com built its reputation as a woman-owned business offering more than 6,000 varieties of candy. Treats range from novelties to classic favorites. The company supplies consumers as well as hotels, hospitals, and event planners.

