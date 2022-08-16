Capitalize On The Graphic Design and Videography Demand with this Freebie Bundle

While computing has always been a valuable arena in the jobs space, the recent paradigm shift regarding once-held work norms has put even more of a demand for those familiar and competent in the technology.

Employers are no longer requiring their employees to be physically present in the office, which has opened up a wide world of remote opportunities. Graphic design and videography have become even more valuable skills as a result.

This quartet of courses (which includes three free ones) serves as a master class for anyone currently in the graphic design or videography space, or for those who have been intrigued by the disciplines in their pursuit of additional education. For a limited time, purchase them at their heavily discounted prices. As a bonus, for every purchase from our Back to Education collection, a portion of proceeds will be donated to students or kids in need, and you’ll get to vote on where the money goes!

Adobe CC

There’s perhaps no software suite more recognizable and trusted than Adobe. It’s given countless graphics designers the foundation they’ve used to excel in their professions. This Adobe bundle is a master class, as it comes with courses in Adobe Premier, Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, and Adobe Lightroom, among other courses. More than 90 hours of instruction are offered throughout these nine courses.

Buy The 2022 Ultimate Adobe CC Beginner to Advanced Training Bundle for $29 (reg. $1,800).

Graphic Design

Master the practice and intricacies of graphic design within one month. This FREE Basics of Graphic Design Course places an emphasis on graphic design software titans Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Photoshop, and Adobe InDesign. Eight hours of instruction is spread across eight lectures. The lectures can be accessed via mobile or desktop devices. By the end of the course, students will become familiar with developing a “designer’s eye.” Students have rated this course 4.5 stars.

Get FREE: Learn the Basics of Graphic Design 4-Week Course (reg. $200).

Photoshop

This free powerhouse equips students with the skills needed to get the most out of their experiences with Adobe Photoshop. It’s loaded with information about image editing, core adjustments, composite creation, and glitch, dispersion, and double exposure effects, among other Photoshop tips. This course also spans eight lectures and eight hours. Once enrolled, students can access it for one month. Students have rated this course 4.5 stars, as well.

Get FREE: Learn the Basics of Photoshop 4-Week Course (reg. $200).

Video editing

Look no further if you’ve been seeking a capable, informative tutorial for video editing. This beginner’s guide to video editing is free. Over the course of eight lessons and eight hours, students will learn how to successfully navigate Adobe Premiere Pro and After Effects to get the most out of video editing. This four-week course equips students with the fundamentals of video editing, video production basics, and other key components of videography.

Get FREE: Learn the Basics of Video Editing 4-Week Course (reg. $199).

Prices subject to change.