Capitalize On The Housing And Real Estate Boom With This Investment Bundle

One of the byproducts of the global coronavirus pandemic has been the housing and real estate boom that’s swept across the United States. According to Yahoo Finance, home prices just four months ago rose 24.8%.

If these trends follow, the housing market shouldn’t cool off any time soon. Real estate has always been valuable, but learning and getting into the business at times can be difficult unless you’re plugged into the right circles.

Thankfully, The Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Bundle brings the real estate world to you in a five-course package that’s available at a limited-time price of just $20.

This bundle includes five courses and 181 lessons taught solely by Stanford-educated real estate investor and business consultant Symon He. The bundle equips you with the tools necessary to assess potential deals all the way through finalizing and completing those deals.

The five included courses are Pre-Investing: Before Investing in Real Estate, Fundamentals of Real Estate Investment Analysis, Introduction to Commercial Real Estate Analysis, How to Invest with Partners in Real Estate, and How to Analyze a Wholesale Deal in Real Estate.

Nearly 7,100 people are enrolled in this bundle, and 29 verified purchasers rate it 4.5 out of 5 stars.

“Multiple streams of income are fundamental; learning about real estate opens doors to additional streams of income. This bundle provides information on how to structure deals, how to partner on deals, etc., which are intricacies I want to know,” writes verified 5-star reviewer Tori V.

An increasing number of people these days are looking for ways to generate additional income streams. A bubbling real estate market means countless opportunities to tap into another stream. This bundle breaks down exactly what it is you need to know to not only get into real estate but how to be successful in your venture.

Purchase it today at its low price of $20.

Prices subject to change.