Capture This Information-Packed Photography Bundle At Pre-Black Friday Sale Prices

We’ve all seen the enticing television ads that show ordinary people capturing award-winning photos or videos with just their cell phones. They make it look so easy that many of us are left questioning our photo-taking skills when we’re unable to replicate that success.

While the technical specs of cell phone cameras have come a long way over the years, there’s still a certain skill set and basic knowledge that accompany successful photo shoot attempts.

Thankfully, the Intro to Professional Photography, Lightroom, & Photoshop Bundle packs all the information and tips needed for success into one low-priced offering of just $33.99 with our Pre-Black Friday deal – that’s a savings of more than $400 from its MSRP.

Eight courses that span 278 lessons are packed into this bundle. They range from Beginning Family Portrait Photography: Shoot Like A Pro to Wedding Photography: Tips, Tricks & Ideas For Amazing Photos to Photography – Become A Better Photographer – Part I.

There’s something for people of varying photography backgrounds and skill levels.

Sure, this bundle comes with courses aimed at building photography fundamentals and teaching novice photographers the basics, but it also comes with a couple of courses that help make the editing process easier. Master Lightroom And Photoshop In One Week equips photographers with the tools to create stunning images in Lightroom and Photoshop.

The Eight Essential Gadgets for Any Photographer course shares and explains the importance of owning certain photo devices that enhance a photographer’s experience. Completion of the eight courses runs about 21 hours, giving students more than enough materials to occupy them and hold their attention.

When done the correct way, the perfect photo has timeless value as it freezes a moment in time. Great photography skills aren’t things someone is born with. Rather, they’re learned with proper instruction over time. This all-encompassing bundle not only gives photographers the proper fundamentals and foundation but it’s priced at a point that’s accessible by many. Purchase it today and take your photo-taking skills to the next level.

Prices subject to change.