News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Car Salesman Accused Of Doing ‘Dirty’ Business After First-Time Buyer Receives 14% Interest Rate A car salesman is under fire on TikTok after revealing the 14% interest rate one of his buyers drove away with.







A car salesman is under fire on TikTok after revealing the 14% interest rate one of his buyers drove away with.

A Hyundai car salesman, who goes by @jrodsellscars on TikTok, shared a video testimonial about the used Toyota he sold an allegedly happy buyer. While JRod claims it was the “perfect” sale, many who viewed the video accuse him of doing the first-time buyer “dirty.”

“I just sold a car to the most perfect first-time buyer,” the TikToker claimed before sharing details about the car the buyer purchased. “This gentleman came in. He saw a car that we had online. It was a 2019 Toyota Camry, priced like $2,000 below the market.”

The car salesman then shared how he handed over the keys to the car to the buyer and gave him ample time to take his time reviewing the car.

“At first, he just wanted to look at the car. Open the door. Make sure everything looked good,” he said. “He connected his phone. I threw him the keys I told him, ‘Listen take your time make sure you like the car. If you need any help, I’m inside.’”

JRod claimed the buyer returned and told him that the used Toyota was “the one,” which led the salesman to proceed with the sale.

“So, ended up doing a credit app,” he says while describing the buyer’s financial status. “He’s a 650 score. Makes a little bit over $3,000 a month from Amazon, so full-time work at Amazon.”

“Came with six g’s down baby,” he adds before revealing the 14% interest rate the buyer was given, “which isn’t bad for a first-time buyer,” JRod claims. He also cited Santander, the lender the buyer had to work with.

However, TikTok had different views from many who felt like JRod let the first-time buyer leave with a bad deal.

“Sir, you must have sold him to the highest bidder because there is no way you would allow him to finance with Santander,” one TikTok user wrote. “They are the devil. Speaking from personal experience, you did him dirty.”

“Got me at Santander. You did him dirty,” added someone else.

While some might be skeptical about the 14% interest rate, Bankrate cites the average rate for first-time buyers with credit scores ranging between 601 and 660 to be around 13.72% on a used car loan. Interest rates for newer vehicles start at 9.62%, and rates vary by state.