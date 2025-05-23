ASCAP To Honor Cardi B With Its Voice of the Culture Award

Bronx-bred recording artist Cardi B will be awarded another honor in June when the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers (ASCAP) presents her with the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award.

The songwriters’ organization announced that the Bodak Yellow artist will be given the award in front of ASCAP’s top hip-hop, R&B, and gospel songwriters in Los Angeles June 8 at a private, invitation-only event. This award is typically given to ASCAP members who have a major influence on the music and culture. She follows last year’s recipient, R&B star Usher.

@iamCardiB will be honored with the ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award. This award is presented to ASCAP members who have had a major influence on music and culture, to recognize their success as creators and changemakers. Congrats, Cardi!”

.@iamCardiB will be honored with the 🏆 ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award. This award is presented to ASCAP members who have had a major influence on music and culture, to recognize their success as creators and changemakers. Congrats, Cardi! 💙 pic.twitter.com/jZIJNXwOGg — ASCAP (@ASCAP) May 22, 2025

“Cardi B has left an indelible mark on the culture of hip-hop by redefining and challenging the norms for women,” said ASCAP Chairman of the Board and President Paul Williams in a written statement. “Having broken through countless barriers with her unapologetic authenticity and talent, she continues to use her voice to advocate for and inspire others, a true testament to her undeniable impact. We are proud to present Cardi B with this year’s ASCAP Voice of the Culture Award.”

As fans await her second album, Cardi is still a force to be reckoned with in the industry. In 2020, she made history when she became the first woman to receive the ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Songwriter of the Year Award for two straight years. She has eight ASCAP Pop Music Awards and an impressive 23 ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards.

RELATED CONTENT: Trump Rescinds Federal Contractor Minimum Wage Hike, Disproportionately Harming Black Workers in Key States