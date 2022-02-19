Cardi B Claps Back At Candace Owens After Saying It’s ‘Incredible How Uneducated She Is’

Conservative commentator Candace Owens wanted all the smoke after her appearance on the Full Send podcast this week, during her analysis of LeBron James’ “liberal agenda.”



While bashing the intelligence of the superstar athlete, Cardi B caught some strays, reigniting beef that had since died down.

“It’s incredible how uneducated she is. She just got embarrassed on Twitter,” Owens said of the “I Like It” rapper.



“She was just saying stuff about politics, and I was just responding. I wasn’t even being rude, I was just telling — like, she literally doesn’t even know what country she’s in, how the country works. You know, she’s hardly, you know, when she types, there’s 87 typos in basic words. And yet, same thing, she’s mouthing off and saying things and she literally doesn’t understand like — I don’t even think she understands like, Congress has a Senate and a House of Representatives. She has no idea what she’s talking about.”

The Bronx native fired back with the quickness, commenting on the Instagram post of the podcast clip on popular blog Neighborhood Talk’s comments section.

“What’s embarrassing is that she tried to get her lawyers to make me do a public apology after she been attacking me for months and try to make me pay her 75K in a month or she threatened to sue wit NO CASE,” Cardi commented. “Like how smart you are and don’t even know the law?”

Their feud dates back to September 2020, fresh off the release of the No. 1 hit single “WAP” collab with Megan Thee Stallion. Owens took to Twitter to post a clip of Cardi’s interview with conservative Ben Shapiro on his show, as well as an interview with then President-elect Joe Biden to criticize and fuel further outrage for the raunchy nature of the song.

Cardi, however, was unfazed, commenting, “There’s certain people I want to curse out, but I don’t want to give them clout,” she said.

“For example, when me and Candace Owens got into an argument, I gave that bitch 2 million followers.”