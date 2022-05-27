Cardi B Faces Criticism For Calling Out Politicians ‘Pushing Agendas’ in Wake of Mass Shootings

Cardi B is known for speaking her mind on social media. Despite her career as a rapper and entertainer, the Bronx native is very passionate about social issues and doesn’t mind voicing her concern online.

But amid heightened tension and political unrest over the latest mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas, many weren’t feeling Cardi’s complaints about the “agendas” being “pushed” in the media.

“People have died! Y’all don’t care or have any consideration for what these families are going thru or how they feel or what they want.Think b4 speak.”

These mass shooting events are not the time for political parties or you “social media politicians” to be pushing agendas. People have died! Y’all don’t care or have any consideration for what these families are going thru or how they feel or what they want.Think b4 speak. — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 26, 2022

But soon, the “I Like It” rapper was clapping back at critics who accused her of allegedly trying to push a liberal agenda.

“Baby I don’t give a fuvk about liberal, conservative, Republican, democrats RIGHT NOW! I give a fu*k about the pain these people family are going through,” Cardi tweeted in response to one critic.

Baby I don’t give a fuvk about liberal ,conservative,Republican,democrats RIGHT NOW ! I give a fuck about the pain these people family are going through https://t.co/arOrQrc07N — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 26, 2022

Cardi explained her stance and apologized after one critic accused her of trying to silence people from talking about gun reform issues.

“All mass shootings is a senseless act of violence due the easy access of guns,” Cardi said to one critic. “I would never want to stop the conversation pushing for gun reform, I want it to.”

“But comparing trauma because political views should not matter right now. Sorry to those who felt offended or hurt.”

All mass shootings is a senseless act of violence due the easy access of guns, I would never want to stop the conversation pushing for gun reform, I want it to, but comparing trauma because political views should not matter right now. Sorry to those who felt offended or hurt. https://t.co/cxt8ufvFF6 — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 26, 2022

Cardi continued to defend herself against Twitter users who called her “dumb” for using the term “Black supremacist” in a since-deleted tweet picked up by Fox News.

“I decided to tweet about it because Every time a traumatic event happen people try to push a different agenda for their own personal gain not giving a fu*k about these families feelings,” Cardi quipped. “What’s so hard to comprehend? This goes to the first tweet about it.”