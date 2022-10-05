Cardi B Tries to Collect On Tasha K's $4M Judgement -- Finds Only $1,083 In YouTuber's Bank Account

If recent reports that YouTuber Tasha K left the country to avoid paying Cardi B the $4 million owed, then the $1083 left in her banking account is telling.

According to Radar Online, Cardi B has started the collection process of garnishing the bank account of Tasha K. According to court documents, JP Morgan Chase Bank has notified the Bronx rapper that the blogger’s company, Kebe Studios has a total of $1,083.02 in her accounts, the outlet reports.

After the W.A.P. rapper won a defamation lawsuit against Latasha Kebe, aka Tasha K, it was reported that the social media maven has reportedly been on the run as she has moved to Africa. She has not made a payment to Cardi B as she is making an attempt to seize Tasha K’s assets.

Meanwhile, last month, Tasha K was seen flossing on her social media account in the backseat of a Mercedes-Benz, while boasting that she just deposited 600 million CFA, or approximately $882,277.20, in an African bank.

Earlier this year, BLACK ENTERPRISE reported that Cardi B was awarded nearly $3 million in punitive damages and attorneys’ fees after a jury found Tasha K liable on counts of defamation, invasion of privacy, and infliction of emotional distress. Variety reports that the $3 million comes on top of the $1.25 million she was awarded.

Last week, after hearing that Cardi B was in the process of garnishing wages from Tasha K, she went to court, according to Radar Online, reportedly asking a federal court to stop the rapper from doing so until the appeal process is played out. The Bronx, NY, recording artist, whose real name is Belcalis Almánzar, went to court to garnish Tasha K’s bank accounts at J.P. Morgan Chase to collect on the $3.3 million she is owed from the controversial YouTube content creator.

Back in July, Tasha K filed an appeal and lost against the multi-million dollar lawsuit. The court ruled in favor of Cardi B, and dismissed the appeal without jurisdiction, allowing the Bodak Yellow rapper to instruct her lawyers and the sheriff’s office to authorize the garnishment of Tasha’s wages and personal assets to fulfill the debt.