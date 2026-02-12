Go Bardi! Cardi B Launches New ‘Bronx Born’ Haircare Brand, Grow-Good Beauty

Cardi B is expanding her entrepreneurial bag, with her latest business focused on booty-length hair.

The Bronx rapper may be known for her vibrant looks and provocative lyrics, but the former reality star is also an avid business investor. Now, she is stepping into the haircare ring with Grow-Good Beauty. The “Bronx Born” haircare line is all about growing one’s hair length.

Cardi B finally shared news of the project Feb. 11, showcasing a snippet of its yearslong process on Instagram. Getting back to her own roots, she let fans in on her real self, Belcalis, and how she developed the brand based on her own hair journey.

“This is Belcalis, mother of four, walking down the block, being the baddest b*tch,” she says in the video voiceover. “I’m very passionate about this, and I really love this sh*t.”

The devoted mother also spoke about cultivating her own self-love, especially when it comes to her tresses. She has grown to love her hair after years of childhood discontent. Now, she wants others to feel confident in their natural beauty too.

“When I was younger, I really used to hate my hair. Now that I’m older, I grew to love it, appreciate it… It’s really a part of me,” she added.

In this major hair era, Cardi wants all Bardi Gang members to achieve their hair’s fullest and longest potential. As Grow-Good aims to “[upgrade] the classics with the latest science” for its products, the entrepreneur wants to prove that any length is possible.

“We want b*tches’ hair to grow!” she exclaimed in the clip.

Fans have long pondered the secret to Cardi’s beautiful long locks, a feature she has not shied away from posting about over the years. However, those interested will have to wait a little while longer. What exactly the “Pretty & Petty” rapper has cooked up for Grow-Good Beauty remains under headwraps for now.

Now, Cardi joins the ranks of other Black female powerhouses joining the haircare industry, such as Beyoncé with Cécred and Rihanna with Fenty Hair.

Despite no official release date yet, the news comes at a busy time for the Grammy winner. In the midst of the announcement, the mother of four has been at work preparing for her Little Miss Drama tour to accompany her 2025 LP, “Am I The Drama?”

