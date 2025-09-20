Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards ‘Am I the Drama?’ Soars: Cardi B Breaks Guinness Record With Drone Album Deliveries Cardi B’s sophomore album also hit No. 1 on its first day of release.







Cardi B has landed a new Guinness World Record. In a collaboration with Walmart, the star launched 176 drone deliveries in one hour. The promotional stunt is part of the rollout of her long-anticipated sophomore album, “Am I the Drama?”

The drone deliveries have landed Cardi B in the Guinness Book of World Records for the most drone deliveries in one hour. The record was verified by Guinness Senior Executive Kylie Galloway, according to TMZ. Cardi and her team partnered with Walmart, and also worked with Wing Drone Delivery and Atlantic Records to make the marketing strategy work.

The promotional stunt debuted the same day “Am I the Drama?” dropped. Adding to her inventive rollout pre-release, the stunt transformed release day into a spectacle. Physical copies were delivered via UAV drones to fans across multiple locations, marking an unconventional twist on traditional album launches. Cardi shared the moment on X.

I can’t even believe this getting my album from my album has been literally flying off the shelf from Walmart, Because Walmart has been delivering my album in drones in the Fort Worth part of Dallas, Texas. . . .I’m so thankful because we even broke the most deliveries in one hour.”

We really just broke a Guinness world record 😩 pic.twitter.com/COVsqTRBSl — Cardi B (@iamcardib) September 19, 2025

While the record pertains to album marketing rather than sales or streaming performance, it still adds a fresh layer to Cardi B’s reputation. Also, the marketing strategy seems to be working well for the WAP rapper. According to Fortune, “Am I The Drama?” Hit no. 1 on its first day release. The album beat out industry veterans like Nine Inch Nails, Miley Cyrus, and Ed Shereen to take the no. 1 spot.

As “Am I the Drama?” begins its climb up the charts, the drone delivery record stands as a vivid reminder that innovation, not just sound, can make a cultural impact in 2025.

