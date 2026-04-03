Celebrity News by Kandiss Edwards Cardi B Scores $20K In Legal Fees After Beating Security Guard’s Lawsuit This win adds to a streak of successful litigation for the rapper.







Belcalis Almanzar, also known as Cardi B, has secured the right to recover $20,000 in trial costs from a security guard who unsuccessfully sued the rapper for assault.

A Los Angeles County Judge Ian C. Fusselman ruled that the “Bodak Yellow” artist is entitled to $19,690 to cover deposition fees, court reporting, and photocopies. The decision follows a January jury verdict that unanimously rejected Emani Ellis’s claims. Ellis alleged that Cardi scratched her face during a 2018 encounter at a doctor’s office. Additionally, Judge Fusselman rejected Ellis’s attempt to move forward with a retrial, calling the attempt “meritless if not patently frivolous,” Rolling Stone reported.

Furthermore, the Judge believes the debt should be both “reasonable and necessary.” This win adds to a streak of successful litigation for the rapper, who recently celebrated the dismissal of a $50 million copyright lawsuit over her song “Enough (Miami).” By consistently securing these reimbursements, Cardi B is signaling a zero-tolerance policy toward what her legal team describes as frivolous litigation targeting high-profile figures.

Judge says the security guard, who claimed Cardi B assaulted her and called her 'big,' has no choice but to pay Cardi’s legal fees after dragging her to court. pic.twitter.com/MDwVajtty4 — My Mixtapez (@mymixtapez) April 3, 2026

While securing thousands from the security guard case, Cardi B remains locked in a multi-million-dollar collection battle against blogger Tasha K. The rapper had been aggressive in her efforts to recover the $4 million defamation judgment awarded in 2022. Tasha K has sought bankruptcy protection and moved her business operations offshore. Cardi’s legal team has successfully blocked the discharge of the debt, forcing a court-approved payment plan.

As of April 2026, Tasha K has been presented with multiple options to repay the rapper. The embattled vlogger can make court-ordered payments of $20,000 per month. The blogger is required to pay nearly $1.2 million over the next five years, with installments increasing annually. The blogger recently launched a fundraiser to help her pay off debt. However, Cardi B’s team continues to demand transparency regarding wire transfers and offshore earnings to ensure the full $4 million is eventually realized.

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