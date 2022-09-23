Better Have My Money: Cardi B Moves to Garnish Tasha K’s Bank Account

Rapper Cardi B, aka Belcalis Almánzar, is reportedly moving to garnish blogger Tasha K‘s bank account to collect on the $4 million judgment awarded to her by a Georgia court.

As BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported, Almánzar sued the blogger after she made false accusations about her, including telling her viewers that the rapper had herpes and had worked as a prostitute.

Radar Online reported that Almánzar filed paperwork in Georgia to begin the collection process to obtain the funds from the YouTube personality’s bank account at J.P. Morgan Chase. During her 2019 lawsuit against the blogger, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, Almánzar provided medical records allegedly proving that she didn’t have herpes and that she suffered from emotional distress due to the rumors. She also called Kebe “evil” for spreading false allegations. Kebe filed a countersuit alleging that the rapper had her fans attack her on social media, but it was reportedly dismissed based on lack of evidence. Kebe also appealed the $4 million judgment which is currently pending.

Despite the hefty judgment, Kebe is still talking about the “Bodak Yellow” rapper on social media and recently made a comment about Almánzar begging for coins. She was also accused of fleeing the United States to avoid paying the rapper.

“Welp, #YouTube video up in 5 minutes,” she wrote.” Since your fav keeps BEGGING for these little coins, ask her how she wants the 4 million? In Guinea Francs or Ugandan Shillings?”

Kebe claimed that she is on vacation in Bamako, Mali and didn’t move to avoid paying the rapper. The “WAP” artist also allegedly requested that the bank put a hold on all of Kebe’s property, wages, money, contents of safe deposit boxes, and all other assets. She also allegedly requested information about how much money Kebe has with the financial institution.