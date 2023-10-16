Cardi B Prefers Birkins Over Property Since Tenants Haven’t ‘Paid F**king Rent In Like 9 Months’

If you leave it up to Cardi B, she prefers Birkin bags for gifts rather than a property filled with tenants who don’t pay their rent!

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper recently celebrated her 31st birthday with her husband Offset and was gifted a Birkin bag. The luxury items range in price from $10,000 to $40,000 and are the preferred gift of choice for Cardi compared to a rental property that comes with “stress.”

During a recent Instagram Live session, the Bronx native vented her frustrations with being a landlord.

“We have tenants that haven’t even paid f**king rent for like nine months!” Cardi shared in frustration. “Nine months!”

Cardi B talks about her properties and some of the responsibilities she has as a home owner. pic.twitter.com/Q6FhFRC0R0 — Cardi B | Updates (@updatesofcardi) October 15, 2023

She continued. “And sometimes, we be so busy, and our house managers, they’ll be so busy that we like, ‘You know what? Don’t even f**king take them to court,’ because we just be so f**king tired. Like, we don’t even have time for that because we be doing so much s**t.”

The “I Like It” rapper used the experience to explain why she prefers more lavish gifts rather than investment properties since handbags don’t disappoint.

“People be like, ‘Oh, get property, get property, get property.’ Let’s not even talk about the Dominican Republic Airbnb that this ni**a bought me,” Cardi said.

“Always something! Please! I don’t want properties as a gift. I love me a good a** Birkin.”

Cardi shared her and Offset’s plans to invest in property in Los Angeles and Miami since they’re tired of renting. “But that’s no walk in the park either,” she quipped.

“Whether it’s home properties or investment properties. No, I love me a good f**king Birkin.”

Offset gifted Cardi with a rental property in the Dominican Republic for her 29th birthday in 2021. The Dominican/Trinidadian rapper shared her excitement for the gift after telling her husband about her desire to own property in the country.

“I just can’t believe this 🥺! This was sooo amazing to me,” she wrote in her caption. “For one, I’m so happy that you were actually really listening to me and not just smiling and nodding your head so I could stop talkin to you about it 😂. Two, you don’t think my investment ideas are wack 😩 and three, I love that you asked my dad to work with you on this.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib)

